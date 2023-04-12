Today, the Porterville Police Department is conducting an enforcement operation focused on drivers suspected of violating the hands-free cell phone law.
Under current law, drivers aren't allowed to hold a phone or electronic communications device while operating a vehicle, includes talking, texting, or using an app. Using a handheld cell phone while driving is punishable by a fine. Violating the hands-free law for a second time within 36 months of a prior conviction for the same offense will result in a point being added to a driver’s record.
“A driver’s focus should be on the road, not their phone,” Lieutenant Mark Azevedo said. “That text, phone call, email or social media post is not worth the risk to yourself and other people on the road.”
Those who have an important phone call or need to program directions need to pull over to a safe parking spot. Before driving, either silence the phone or put it somewhere it can’t be reached.
Porterville Police Department will hold another distracted driving enforcement operation on April 18.
Funding for the program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.