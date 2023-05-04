The Porterville Police Department encourages the public to celebrate Cinco de Mayo responsibly by planning ahead and designating a sober driver.
“Don’t put yourself and others at risk and drive impaired,” Lieutenant Mark Azevedo said. “If you’re planning to celebrate with a drink or two, leave your keys at home and designate a sober driver.”
The Porterville Police Department wants to warn the community alcohol isn't the only substance that can cause impairment. Driving under the influence of any substance is illegal. Do the research and understand how cannabis consumption, prescription medications or over-the-counter-drugs may affect one's driving ability.
Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.