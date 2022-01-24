On December 13, 2021, due to emergence of the Omicron variant and rising COVID cases, the State of California announced new requirements on the mandate of wearing face coverings by all individuals regardless of vaccine status while in indoor public places effective December 15, 2021. On January 5, 2022, the State of California extended the face covering requirement through February 15, 2022, to be further updated as conditions are assessed on an ongoing basis.
On January 18, 2022, at approximately 6:30 PM, an incident occurred prior to a regularly scheduled Porterville City Council meeting.
Prior to the meeting beginning, officers observed several attendees not wearing face coverings. These individuals were asked to comply while inside the building and were directed to face coverings at the back of the room, which were provided by the City. All individuals retrieved face coverings, placed them on and were asked to wear them for the duration of the meeting.
A few minutes later, an officer with the Porterville Police Department observed one of the females, who had retrieved a face covering, wearing it below her nose and mouth. The officer asked her to please wear the face covering properly while inside the building. The officer then went back and sat at the rear of the room where he continued to monitor the attendees.
While the officer was monitoring the room, he again noticed the individuals face covering was below her nose and mouth. The officer again contacted the individual and told her she would have to wear a facing covering properly or would have to leave the building. The individual advised the officer that wearing a mask was offensive in nature and she did not need to leave. The officer then instructed her to leave the meeting, which she did not. The officer then detained and removed her from the council chambers. The individual was questioned, later taken to her vehicle and released without an arrest.
The Porterville Police Department has and will always let any person voice their constitutional rights and beliefs. However, the Porterville Police Department will also follow the laws, protocol, polices and mandates, that every officer is sworn to uphold. This also includes the willful disruption of a public meeting, which is a misdemeanor.
The Porterville Police Department would again like to remind the public of the face covering requirement issued by the State of California, which is still currently in effect. We would also like to remind the public that the Porterville City Council meetings can be viewed electronically on YouTube or on Zoom, where they still have the opportunity to actively participate in accordance with the provisions of Assembly Bill 361, and in an effort to protect public health.