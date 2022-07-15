The Porterville Police Department issued a statement on Friday debunking a claim on a viral post on Facebook a baby was stolen from Sierra View Medical Center.
“We CAN CONFIRM that there is NOTHING to support these claims as described by the post,” PPD stated. “We have been in contact with Sierra View Medical Center, and together we want to remind the public that if there is an incident we will issue all appropriate alerts via social media outlets, news outlets, and radio stations.
“The post is absolutely NOT true. We are aware of it being circulated on social media.”
PPD stated the post, which was circulated on the "Porterville Buy, Sell, & Trade Home Decor &Furniture” Facebook page, claims a woman impersonated a nurse to steal a two-day old newborn from a hospital in Porterville. It says to be on the lookout for the suspect.
Media reports indicate the same hoax with the same image also showed up on social media in New Hampshire, Alabama, Texas and even as far away as England.
Porterville Police Department has contacted Facebook about the hoax.