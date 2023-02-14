Porterville Police Department Officers arrested six drivers on suspicion of DUI on Super Bowl Sunday.
“We are committed to taking impaired drivers off the road,” Lieutenant Mark Azevedo said. “Driving under the influence is not only dangerous, but also has major consequences.”
Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.
The Porterville Police Department will hold a series of DUI enforcement patrols throughout the year to keep roadways safe.
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.