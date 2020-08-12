On August 12, at approximately 12:52 a.m., officers with the Porterville Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Porter Street. The driver, Heath Branch, and front passenger, Destiny Tamez, were contacted during the traffic stop.
Branch was discovered to have an active felony warrant for his arrest and was subsequently apprehended. A search revealed Branch and Tamez to be transporting methamphetamine for sales, possession of methamphetamine for sales, and in possession of narcotic paraphernalia.
Heath Branch and Destiny Tamez were arrested for the aforementioned offenses. They were booked at the Tulare County Jail and are being held in lieu of $ 50,000.00 bail.
