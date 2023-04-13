On April 9, 2023, at 10:08 P.M., Porterville Police Department Officers were dispatched to a convenience store located in the 400 block of West Poplar Avenue, regarding an attempted carjacking that just occurred.
Officers arrived on scene and contacted the confidential victim who advised suspects attempted to steal her vehicle while she was sleeping in the passenger seat and while her boyfriend, who was driving her vehicle, entered the store to purchase items. The victim stated the suspects entered her vehicle and assaulted her as they tried to steal her vehicle.
The suspects were not able to carry out the carjacking and immediately fled the area at a high rate of speed.
Detectives assumed control of the investigation. After an extensive investigation, Detectives developed evidence and were able to identify the suspects involved in the attempted carjacking and
learned they were members and associates of the Northern Gang.
On April 12, 2023 at 05:00 P.M., Detectives contacted and arrested Aliza Herrera and Mariana Ramos at their residence in the City of Tulare. During the execution of a search warrant, which was signed by a Superior Court Judge, Detectives located evidence related to the investigation which was collected. A Confidential Male Juvenile was also identified during the investigation as a third suspect. He was later contacted and also arrested.
Aliza Herrera was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility on charges for Attempted Carjacking, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, Gang Enhancement
and for an unrelated armed robbery warrant. She is being held in lieu of $325,000 bail.
Mariana Ramos was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility on charges for Attempted Carjacking, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, and Gang
Enhancement. She is being held in lieu of $200,000 bail.
The Confidential Male Juvenile Suspect was arrested and booked at the Visalia Juvenile Detention Facility on charges of Attempted Carjacking, Gang Enhancement, and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other criminal street gang activity are encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400 or through our departmental Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.