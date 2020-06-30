On June 29, at about 2:59 p.m., Officers of the Porterville Police Department responded to Home Depot, 750 South Jaye Street, regarding a theft that had just occurred.
As Officers responded to the scene, it was reported the suspect fled from the business on foot and had entered Lowe’s, 500 West Vandalia Avenue. Officers located and detained Rick Garnica inside of Lowe’s pending further investigation.
During the investigation, it was determined Garnica entered Home Depot with the intent of stealing merchandise. Garnica was in possession of stolen tools from the business, burglary tools, and was also found to be in possession of a useable amount of methamphetamine. Garnica was also found to be on active probation for burglary.
Garnica was booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department South County Detention Facility where he is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.