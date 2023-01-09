Porterville Police stated the response to a report of shoplifting led to a suspect being arrested for possession of a controlled substance and two officers being exposed to fentanyl.
Wesley Dale Long, 41, of Bakersfield was arrested.
On Saturday at approximately 2:30 p.m., Porterville Police Officers responded to a business located in the 1300 block of West Henderson Avenue regarding a shoplifter. Upon arrival, loss prevention agents identified Long as the suspect.
He was detained by the responding officers without incident. He was found to be in possession of stolen items from the business. He was also found to be in possession of several identifications cards and credit cards that didn't belong to him.
While searching his belongings, officers located three small bindles, which were believed to contain a controlled substance. Shortly after recovering the substance, two officers began to feel ill and had symptoms consistent with fentanyl exposure.
Both officers were transported to a local hospital for treatment. They were both stabilized and later released.
As a result of the investigation, Long was booked into the Tulare County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, and shoplifting.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Porterville Police Department, (559) 782-7400.