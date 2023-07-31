A woman who Porterville Police described as an aggressive transient who eventually became combative with Officers was arrested.
Misty Goodrick, 40 of Porterville, was arrested.
Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Officers responded to Government Plaza located in the 1000 Block of West Henderson Avenue, regarding a female transient that was being aggressive with security and spitting at them. Officers located the female, who was identified as Goodrick, in the 900 Block of West Henderson Avenue.
Goodrick was evaluated and was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance. As Officers attempted to arrest Goodrick, she became combative, punching the officers in the face. She also attempted to take a baton out of the holster of one of the Officers but she was unsuccessful.
Officers were able to take Goodrick in to custody and she was booked at the South County Detention Facility for the following charges: Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, Felony Resisting arrest and Assault on a Peace Officer causing injury.
Goodrick is being held in lieu of $60,000 bail. Both Officers received minor injuries that required no medical attention.