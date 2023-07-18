There could be a rematch of the Congressional race in the 22nd district, which includes Porterville, as Democrat Rudy Salas announced on Tuesday he's again challenging Republican incumbent David Valadao for his seat.
And the Bakersfield Democrat, a former State Assemblyman, came out swinging, posting a video on his Twitter page, which gave a preview of what his campaign strategy is going to be and that is to link Valadao to Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, who represents the 20th district, which includes Springville and the Sequoia National Forest.
“It's official: I've just launched my 2024 campaign to unseat David Valadao in #CA22,” Salas posted on his Twitter page Tuesday. “I never imagined I'd go from working in the fields to running to become the first Latino elected to represent the Central Valley in Congress. I'm back in this fight to stand up for those who grow our food, teach our children and care for a seniors.”
His post on Twitter also included what he referred to as the video launching his campaign, which came out swinging at Valadao's relationship to McCarthy. “It's no wonder McCarthy and David Valadao are thick as thieves,” the video states.
The video takes shots at what it states is McCarthy's ties to MAGA and the January 6 insurrection. The video at times depicts Valadao as McCarthy's puppet with McCarthy pulling Valadao's strings. “Get a closer look you'll see Kevin McCarthy's been pulling the strings,” the video stated.
The video added McCarthy has been “showering Valadao's campaign with millions of dollars.” The video also states when it comes to Valdao's role, “Kevin McCarthy gets his MAGA majority and Valley families pay the price.”
Th 2022 campaign between Salas and Valadao was a heated one and based on Tuesday, 2024 should be just as heated as both came out firing.
In the video Salas also accused Valadao of slasing veterans funding, supporting higher prescription drug costs, ending protections for preexisting conditions and supporting a national abortion ban with no exceptions.
Republicans and Valadao's staff wasted no time in firing back, also taking shots at Salas' record. “Rudy Salas remains the same self-serving politician that drove up inflation, raised the gas tax, voted for a medicine tax and attacked the the Valley's way of life — only now Salas is even more desperate for a taxpayer salary,” said Ben Peterson, a spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee.
The race again figures to play a key role in who will control the House after the 2024 election just as it was expected to in 2022. The 22nd district stretches through portions of Kings, Tulare and Kern Counties. The district is 62 percent Latino.
Analysts are again expecting a close race in the 22nd district in 2024. The district could be considered a purple district. In the previous 22nd district in 2020, President Joe Biden won the district by 13 percent.
But while the district is considered left-leaning Democrats in the Central Valley tend to vote more conservative in local races and that was the case in 2022. While the race was considered a toss up and ended up being close, Valadao still won by a 3 percent margin in 2022 which actually could have been more than expected.
Before Salas entered the race analysts rated the race as a toss-up or leaning toward Valadao.
While Salas appears to be taking shots at Valadao's ties to McCarthy and the January 6 insurrection, Valadao was one of only 10 Republicans in Congress to vote to impeach Donald Trump for his role in what happened on January 6. Of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, Valadao was one of only two to win reelection in 2022.
“Congressman Valadao is focused on securing federal resources for Valley farmers and families impacted by flooding, stopping the flow of fentanyl into our communities, and lowering the skyrocketing price of energy bills,” Andrew Renteria, a spokesman for Valadao, said. “Central Valley families want results, not a never-ending campaign.”