The number of positive cases of the coronavirus in Tulare County jumped to 16 as the Tulare County Department of Health and Human Services reported four new cases on Monday.
The department reported all four new cases are all travel-related, with three of the new cases being between the ages of 18 and 25 and one case between the ages of 26 and 40. All the individuals are at home under self-isolation.'
“It’s more important than ever that our community stays at home and ensures they’re only leaving their homes to access essential services,” states Dr. Karen Haught, County Public Health Officer. “We are wishing all our positive cases a swift recovery.”
Dinuba, Porterville, Tulare, and Visalia are the communities that are impacted with positive cases. Public Health staff began contact investigations on Monday morning.