There are now 24 positive cases of coronavirus in Tulare County. Tulare County Health and Human Services reported there were four new cases on Friday.
One case is aged 0-17, four are ages 18-25, 9 are ages 26-40, one is aged 41-64 and nine are ages 65 and older.
15 of the cases are reported as travelers, three are person-to-person contact and six are still being investigated.
One case has recovered which is the first case reported in the county at Sierra View Medical Center. The hospital reported that person had fully recovered on Thursday.
Sierra View has reported two positive cases as it reported its first inpatient case on Thursday. As of Thursday, Sierra View reported that patient was in critical condition.
There are 124 people in self-quarantine who are being monitored by public health officials.