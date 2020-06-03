The Department of Transportation (Caltrans), in cooperation with Yarbs Grading and Paving, has announced there’s an ongoing full closure of Highway 190 for pavement repair that began on June 1.
The following closures will be in effect, weather permitting:
Highway 190 is now closed between Road 152 and Road 184 through Friday, June 19, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Work will be occurring Monday through Friday each week.
The posted detour will direct traffic to utilize Road 152, Avenue 152 which is Olive Street and Road 192.
Pavement operations are necessary during daytime hours due to low nighttime temperatures and for the safety of workers and motorists. Closures may continue for longer periods of time if necessary due to delays caused by weather or uncontrollable events that may occur during maintenance.
Caltrans is asking residents and commuters for their patience during this project and to remember to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”