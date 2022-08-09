Porterville's Pasquel Rodriguez was one of 93 new officers who were sworn in as California Highway Patrol Officers on Friday.
Rodriguez successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol Academy. He's assigned to duty at the CHP’s Hayward Area office.
Rodriguez graduated from Monache High School in 2014. He earned an Associate of Arts degree in liberal arts and a Associate of Science degree in physical science from Porterville College. Prior to attending the CHP Academy, Rodriguez worked as a freight handler for the Walmart Distribution Center in Porterville.
At the CHP Academy, cadet training starts with nobility in policing, leadership, professionalism and ethics, and cultural diversity. Cadets receive instruction on mental illness response and crisis intervention techniques.
The training covers vehicle patrol, crash investigation, first aid, and the apprehension of suspected violators, including drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The cadets receive training in traffic control, report writing, recovery of stolen vehicles, assisting the motoring public, issuing citations, emergency scene management, and knowledge of the California vehicle code, penal code, and health and safety code.