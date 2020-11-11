2021 Application Period: December 1, 2020- February 1, 2021
Porterville's Military Banner program is fast approaching.
The application period for military banners will be from December 1, 2020 through February 1, 2021.
The Military Banner Program was started in 2016 for the Porterville area as a way to honor current and past military personnel for their service to the nation and community. Loved ones may nominate a military hero to be honored with a banner that will show the individual’s name and photo. Individuals may also self-nominate for the program.
The banners are displayed on major streets throughout Porterville. New banners are raised in time for Memorial Day weekend. While in the past the banners werer lowered after Veterans Day, the city is now considering just allowing the banners to be displayed all year long.
To qualify for the program, the following criteria must be met:
The honoree is a current or past member of the United States Armed Forces
The honoree is a current or past resident within the Porterville area
The honoree's discharge from military service must be honorable
To apply:
Submit completed nomination form along with a military photo of the service person. Digital photographs with a resolution of 300 dpi or higher will also be accepted and are preferred.
The cost of the banner is $125 (subject to change). The City will sponsor and waive the banner fee for any nomination that's submitted on behalf of local military personnel who were killed in action.
Honorees will be included in the Staff Informational Reports section of the City Council agenda prior to the banner being raised.
Once the integrity of the banner has diminished over time, it will be removed and presented to the sponsor and/or honoree. The sponsorship can be renewed with the fee for a new banner.
Due to COVID-19, this past Memorial Day a military banner ceremony wasn't help. But special video tribute celebrating this year's honorees was provided by the Porterville City Council.
There were 214 banners added this year, bringing the total number of banners hanging in Porterville to 629.
The video tribute can be viewed at the City of Porterville YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5KuhSrNMNL9nwHJVtnJvvA
An interactive map of where all the military banners are can also be found at https://porterville.maps.arcgis.com/home/index.html
For more information on how to apply for a military banner go to http://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/depts/ParksandLeisure/MilitaryBannerProgram.cfm The forms to apply will be available at the website when the application period begins on December 1.