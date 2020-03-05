The death of a Porterville woman found dead in her home on Monday has been ruled as a homicide.
Reyna Castillo, 37, was found in her home in the 400 block of East Westfield at around 5:30 p.m. Monday. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said an autopsy has and her death has been ruled as a homicide.
The Sheriff’s Office also stated she wasn’t shot and some other form of trauma led to her death. The Sheriff’s Office also stated it’s believed she was last seen alive on Sunday evening.
Castillo didn’t show up for work on Monday morning, so authorities believe she was killed between Sunday night and Monday morning.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at (559) 802-9563 or (800) 808-0488. Anonymous information about this crime can be reported via Tipnow email tcso@tipnow.net, text or voicemail at 559-725-4194, or download the Tipnow app for Android or Apple phones. Refer to case 20-2791.