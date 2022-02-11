Porterville will have a connection to Sunday's Super Bowl as Isis Peralta will be at the big game as a Los Angeles Rams cheerleader.
Peralta, who's from Porterville, is in her second year with the Rams cheerleading team. The Super Bowl between the Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will be televised on NBC, beginning at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Peralta is a 2015 Harmony Magnet Academy graduate. Peralta went on to attend the College of the Sequoias and has been studying to earn a degree in performance and choreography from UNLV.
She set a goal to become a professional dancer and has begun to achieve that goal by earning a spot on the Rams cheerleading team. Peralta tried out for the team and made the team as a rookie in 2020 and is now in her second year with the team.
As a rooking, Peralta was one of 32 chosen out of 360 who tried out for the team. There were 28 professional sports teams represented at the tryout.
Peralta has been dancing since she was 3 and grew up dancing with the local Sensations studio. She credited Sensations with encouraging her to pursue a professional dancing career.
Peralta has a goal someday of owning her own studio or becoming a choreographer for an NFL or NBA team.