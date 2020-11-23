Saturday morning was a cold one, which posed as the perfect day for a group of local volunteers with the Porterville Welcome Center and the Local Initiative Navigation Center (LINC) committee to host a coat and shoe drive at the Porterville Welcome Center.
With 170 coats in total ready to hand out, Richard Osbourne, a LINC committee member and an advocate for the homeless in Porterville, said that the turnout was great. By noon on Saturday, over 120 coats had been given out.
In addition to the coats, volunteers were handing out socks and sleeping bags. Osbourne reported that 72 sleeping bags had been handed out on Saturday to people who were sleeping on the river or on the streets. Cloth bags from Anthem Blue Cross were filled with socks and passed out as well.
For over ten years, the coat and shoe drive was a part of Project Homeless Connect, and occured once a year. Recently, the drive transitioned to the LINC committee through the King/Tulare Homeless Alliance.
“Project Homeless Connect dissolved,” said Osbourne. “The Kings/Tulare Homeless Alliance decided to dissolve that once a year event and go to monthly events. They charged each of their committees, which LINC is one of, with trying to do something on a monthly basis. Now in Porterville we have a place, the Welcome Center, which is something we’ve never had before.”
Now Osbourne and the rest of the LINC Committee are tasked with figuring out how to host monthly events where those affected by homelessness can go and receive the services they need. Those in need of services currently are encouraged to contact the Porterville Welcome Center.
“Our committee’s focus will be to support the Navigation Center with the tangible services for our homeless population.” said LINC committee chair and Anthem Blue Cross Medi-Cal Community Relations Representative Patricia Torres. “We are actually very, very grateful and excited to have a safe place for them to come to, and to know that this can be there one stop shop, plugging them into resources and tangible services that are needed. Before, we didn’t have that. Our focus is really going to be that backbone for them, to be their eyes and ears and listen for what it is they need here at the Navigation Center that we can help with. As a community we are here to advocate for one another. We need to be the voice for one another.”
Osbourne and Torres wanted to thank the following people and organizations for helping aide the success of the coat drive; Kings/Tulare Homeless Alliance, WalMart Distribution Center, Eagle Mountain Casino, the City of Porterville, Anthem Blue Cross Medi-Cal, Porterville Welcome Center, Smee Homes, Methodist Church, Donna Keeley and the LINC Committee.
For more information on the LINC committee, please contact Patricia Torres at (559) 731-5534.