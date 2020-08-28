The Porterville Veterans Day Parade has been held every year for more than 100 years. Every year the parade has been held even during times such as the Depression and World War II.
The 100th annual Porterville Veterans Day Parade was held in 2018 and the 101st annual parade was held in 2019. But the parade won't be held this year.
“We've had it through some things,” said Don Dowling of American Legion Post 20 about the parade. “But just because of a small, little bug we're not allowed to do it at all.”
Dowling was referring to COVID-19 which has virtually shut down many sectors of the country. The Veterans Day Parade is the latest event to be affected as Dowling said the Veterans Committee won't be able to put on the parade this year.
Dowling said it's hopeful that at least veterans and a color guard will be able to march down Main Street from Morton to Olive on Veterans Day, November 11. He said it's hoped at least that could be done “to honor veterans who have gone before us. To honor veterans of Porterville and the Porterville area.”
Dowling also stressed local veterans will always do what's best for the community. “The veterans are proud to serve this community,” he said.
He added with schools still not being able to do in-person learning, programs such as band have obviously been extremely limited. So any parade that would have been held wouldn't have featured marching bands from local schools, Dowling said.
So he said not holding a parade as has been done in the past is “probably the best thing.”
And of course because how local band programs have been limited to just virtual instruction and the fact large gatherings can't still be held another beloved tradition, the annual Band-A-Rama started by legendary Porterville High band director Buck Shaffer, won't be held as well.
The Band-A-Rama has traditionally followed the parade every year and last year was the 50th anniversary of the event.
“Oh man,” said Dowling when asked to comment on how disappointing it is not to be able to hold a parade. “Very disappointing. But it's just not going to happen this year.”
VETERANS HALL TO CONTINUE AS TESTING SITE
Dowling said the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building will continue to be used as a COVID-19 testing site and it could remain a testing site through the end of the year. “Right now based on the numbers they need the building to keep it a testing site,” he said.
Originally the agreement called for the Veterans Hall to be used as a testing site through the end of July. Then that agreement was extended through the end of August.
“Again it depends on what the governor says,” added Dowling about policies set by Governor Gavin Newsom and the state. He added that could mean testing at the Veterans Hall could be “going to the first of the year.”
OptumServe operates the testing site by appointment only at the Veterans Building at 1900 W. Olive. Appointments can be made by calling 1-888-634-1123 or online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting. Online registration is preferred.
The site is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Guidelines for testing can be found here: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Updated-COVID-19-Testing-Guidance.aspx