While the Porterville Veterans Day Parade has been canceled, there will still be a parade of sorts to honor veterans in the community.
A group calling itself Porterville Patriots has organized the Porterville Veterans Day Cruise. Those who want to participate in the cruise should come with their cars, trucks or motorcycles to the Galaxy Theater at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 11, Veterans Day.
The group stresses the cruise isn't a political event. “Please keep politics aside,” the group posted on Facebook.
“Please be advised this IS NOT a political cruise and is NOT a protest,” Michelle Wilson, an organizer of the event also posted on Facebook. “It is a commemorative cruise to honor our Veterans! This will respectfully remain a NON-PARTISAN and anti political tribute.”
Wilson added American flags or any reference to veterans will be welcome. “But this is not a Trump parade,” Wilson posted. “Or Biden parade.”
Wilson stated if anyone shows up with anypolitical items they will be asked to remove them or not to participate.
“I say this because it was never the intention of this event to be such,” added Wilson about it not being a political event, “and what our nation is experiencing right now will not deter from the honor and thankfulness we are showing these heroes, past and present.
Those participating in the cruise will leave the Galaxy Theater at 10 a.m. The cruise will go from Morton on Main Street going South to Orange then go east to Second Street and back up to Morton then back around.
For those who don't want to cruise they can bring flags and walk along Main Street. At about 10:45 a.m. those who participate in the cruise will park on or somewhere near Main Street and at 11 will stand in a moment of silence to honor Veterans. Those who aren't on Main Street are still asked to stand for a moment of silence for one minute.
After the moment of silence the cruise will continue and many participating in the cruise will head to Hillcrest Cemetery to pay their respects.
Stafford's Chocolates will also be serving free coffee to Veterans on Wednesday. Stafford's will be collecting for Toys for Tots as well.
Also organizers ask the Porterville City Code be followed during the event and that gatherings be limited outside of vehicles.
In addition there will be a luncheon at Nuckols Ranch on Wednesday. Pre-event tickets can be purchased for $10 or for $15 at Nuckols Ranch after the event begins.
The luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Live music, which will include Jerry Hall and Trickshot, will be featured.
There will also be grames and prizes. All proceeds will go to support Veterans.