For over 100 years, the City of Porterville has hosted their famed Veterans Day parade, but unfortunately this year the parade was cancelled due to COVID. This did not stop Christene Brown from organizing a local Veterans Day cruise for Wednesday morning, where over 100 people cruised Main Street in their vehicles adorned with American flags.
“We are honoring our Veterans,” said Brown. “Since COVID hit, we had our parade cancelled and our Vets are too important to not try to do something. They may not be out here, but they will see us.”
Just after 10 a.m., long lines of vehicles began to leave the parking lot of Galaxy Theaters to head towards Main Street. The goal was to have vehicles passing each other from the north and the south as they cruised along Main Street, honking and waving out of the windows. Brown made sure to emphasize that all traffic laws were to be followed, and suggested that vehicles use their emergency lights to let others know they were part of the cruise. The cruise even drew in a small crowd of spectators that dotted the sidewalks of Main Street.
After cruising Main Street several times, vehicles began to park and cruise participants gathered together in anticipation of 11 a.m. When the clock struck 11, a car horn was heard, signaling the beginning of a moment of silence to honor fallen Veterans. Every one who was in attendance turned to the east and removed their hats.
As the moment of silence came to a close, a large group of people outside of Stafford's Chocolates started up a patriotic sing-a-long. “God Bless America” and “This Land Is Your Land” echoed off the buildings. When the group began to sing The National Anthem, vehicles driving down Main Street stopped until the song came to a close.
Before the group dispersed, Brown took a moment to thank everyone for coming.
“Veterans, thank you. I cannot say this enough,” said Brown. “Everybody who came, amazing!”
Brown's grandson, Emmett, was excited to be out honoring veterans and celebrating Veterans Day.
“I want to do this every year,” said Emmett Brown. “Bless our Veterans.”