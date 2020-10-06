Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there won't be a Veterans Day Parade this year on Veterans Day, November 11. But there will be a Virtual Veterans Day Parade, nonetheless.
The Porterville Homecoming Committee which presents the Veterans Day Parade will participate in a film called "Veterans Day in the Central Valley." Porterville veterans will participate in the film.
The film on how local veterans celebrate Veterans Day will be aired on November 11 on KSEE Channel 24 and CBS Channel 47. The Porterville Homecoming Committee will participate in filming for the short film on Saturday.
The Homecoming Committee's request for closing Main Street between Thurman and Cleveland Avenue from 9 to 10 a.m. This one block is being used so the filming can be done in front of City Hall.
Saturday will be considered at tonight's Porterville City Council meeting. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.
The American Legion Color Guard, the VFW Color Guard, Miss Porterville and her court, the American Legion Riders and other selected groups will participate in the filming. The Porterville City Council will participate by walking along the block or standing on the steps of City Hall.
The film will show how veterans celebrate Veterans Day throughout the Valley, including in Fresno, Clovis and Squaw Valley.