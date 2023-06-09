The Porterville Flag Day Committee has announce Porterville’s 42nd Annual Flag Day Celebration will be held on Wednesday, June 14, Flag Day.
The event will be held at 7 p.m. at the Grocery Outlet shoppin center, 50 W Olive. The ceremony will begin at 7 with a welcome from Master of Ceremonies Robert Lassotovich, American Legion Post 20 Commander.
The theme for this year's ceremony is Welcome Veterans. The event is sponsored by the following: American Legion Auxiliary Unit 20, American Legion Post 20, Porterville Elks Lodge BPOE1342, Porterville Exchange Club, Porterville Area Coordinating Council, Porterville Emblem Club No. 82, Old Glory Club, Grocery Outlet.
Porterville Sheltered Workshop, Porterville Chamber of Commerce, City of Porterville, Save Mart, Porterville Fire Department, Eagle Mountain Casino and Jonell Webb.
The Flag Day Ceremony marks the replacement of the largest American Flag in town, a 24 foot by 40 foot flag which flies over the parking lot where the ceremony is held. The ceremony will begin with the Posting of the Colors by American Legion Post 20, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and the Invocation.
Mayor Martha A. Flores will present a proclamation on behalf of the city. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux will be the guest speaker.
The Old Glory Club will be on hand to distribute order forms for flags flown over the nation’s Capitol. Concluding the ceremony the Porterville Elks Lodge will raise the new flag and then American Legion Post No. 20 will conduct the proper decommissioning of old flags. A Rifle Salute will be held and Taps will be performed by the American Legion Post 20's Mike Smith.
Prior to flag Day ceremony there are several locations for those who wish to drop off their old flags for proper decommissioning. Drop off sites are Citizens Bank, Porterville Elks Lodge, Porterville Chamber of Commerce, the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building, Porterville Area Coordinating Council and The Porterville Recorder.
The event is free, but seating is limited so those attending are encouraged to bring a chair. Refreshments will be served.