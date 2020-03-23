Everyone in the community has been encouraged to display the American Flag and also to display a pink heart on their doors. Those who display pink hearts show their appreciate to all of the health care workers and emergency medical personnel during this difficult time.
Now it's time for neighborhoods in Porterville to go 'bear' hunting. The idea has taken off in Southeastern Texas where homes are placing teddy bears and other stuff bears in their windows. Neighborhoods across Southeast Texas are organizing this viral bear hunts.
The idea is when families are out and about with their children getting exercise while practicing social distancing, they can go on a “bear” hunt, looking for the stuffed bears in their neighbors' windows.
So here's encouraging all the neighborhoods in Porterville to start their own “bear” hunts and place stuffed bears in the windows of their homes.