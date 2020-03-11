The Knights of Columbus will hold Porterville Strong Movie Night Fundraisers to raise funds for Porterville City Firefighters and the rebuilding of the Porterville Public Library.
“I Still Believe” will be shown at the Galaxy Theater at 7:15 p.m. March 12 and March 19. Tickets are $10.
One-hundred percent of the proceeds will go to firefighters and the library. Free tickets are also being provided to firefighters. The Galaxy Theater is providing its largest theater which seats 350-plus.
Tickets can be purchased at Cardinal Financial, 881 W. Morton, Suite C, St. Anne’s School, Porterville City Hall and Spoons Frozen Yogurt on Henderson.
The event will feature the showing of the film “I Still Believe,” based on the true story of contemporary Christian singer-songwriter Jeremy Camp and his first wife, Melissa Lynn Henning-Camp, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The move is named after Camp’s song “I Still Believe.”
The movie stars K.J. Apa, Britt Robertson, Shania Twain, Melissa Rosburgh and Gary Sinise.
For more information, call Jorge Fernandez, 791-5979 or Becky Fernandez, 359-6542.