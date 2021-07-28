On Thursday July 29, Porterville Strings will present "Faculty and Friends In Performance: a Program of Chamber Music."
The 6:30 p.m. concert will be held at First United Methodist Church on Morton near Plano. Participants will be violinists Chiai Tajima and Dr. Benjamin Hoffman; violist Alexander Granger; and pianist Dr. Irene Kim.
They will be joined by local musicians Paul Young and Gregory Smith. A donation of $15 is requested.
These musicians are well known to the Porterville musical community, having provided audiences with an extensive array of musical artistry in previous performances.
The program will feature Brahm's "Piano Quintet in F minor," featuring all participants in a culminating performance of the piece.
Hoffman and Kim will perform J. S. Bach's "Sonata for Harpsicord in A Major" and Beethoven's "Sonata for violin and piano in D Major."
Tajima and Granger will join together to perform Spohr's "Grand Duo." Smith will play Chopin's "Mazurka in F minor" and "Prelude in Db minor." Hoffman will perform Dvorak's unaccompanied "Terzetto."
A brief reception will follow the evening's concert, giving members of the audience a chance to meet the individual musicians.
For further information, contact pstringworkshop@gmail.com or 559-781-8115.