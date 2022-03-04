Five years to the day after his last hearing, a Porterville sex offender was again denied parole. On Tuesday a California parole board issued a three-year denial for Peter Contreras, age 52.
Contreras is currently serving life in prison for child molestation at the Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Corcoran. On and between January 2, 1997, and June 1, 1997, in Tulare County, Contreras committed forcible lewd acts on a child under the age of 14 against a single victim. At the time of the crimes, Contreras had a prior conviction for molesting a child under the age of 14. In October of 1997, Contreras pleaded no contest to forcible lewd act on a child with the special allegation of inflicting great bodily harm.
He was sentenced to 15 years-to-life in prison. This is Contreras’ third denial of parole. The District Attorney’s Office routinely attends parole hearings and a senior deputy district attorney argued against Contreras' release in the case.