Two Porterville residents accused of felony drug offenses were arrested in Idaho Falls, Idaho on Friday.
Angela Hernandez, 39, and Michael Espinoza, 40 were arrested.
Shortly after 6 a.m. Friday, Idaho Falls Police Officers and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies performed a traffic stop on a vehicle near 3330 South Yellowstone Highway. Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found a 379.95 grams of methamphetamine, 35.5 grams of marijuana, and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.
Based on the locations of ownership of the various items, all three occupants of the vehicle were arrested and taken to the Bonneville County Jail.
Serena Cagle, 48-year of Lostine, Ore., was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance, felony drug trafficking in methamphetamine, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hernandez was arrested for felony drug trafficking in methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Espinoza was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance, felony drug trafficking in methamphetamine, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. When Espinoza was booked into the jail he was found to be in possession of an additional small amount of methamphetamine and was subsequently booked on an additional offense for felony introduction of major contraband into a correctional facility.