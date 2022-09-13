The City of Porterville has been awarded a $7.2 million grant from the state to go toward the funding of the construction of its new library.
Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Tuesday morning the awarding of more than $400 million in grants from the state's Building Forward Library Infrastructure Program to fund library projects.
The city will construct its new library just south of Olive across from the South County Justice Center. The city had applied for the maximum grant amount that could be awarded at $10 million.
Vice Mayor Kellie Carrillo announced at last week's Porterville City Council meeting the state had asked for more budget information concerning the city's grant application and the city considered that to be a good sign.
The $7.2 million will go toward the construction of the new library which is expected to cost in the range of $25 million to $30 million. Insurance money from the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library and killed Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones will also be used to help fund the construction of the new library.