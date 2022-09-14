Of course Porterville Librarian Vikki Cervantes was overjoyed with it was announced the city would receive a $7.2 million grant to help fund the construction of the new library.
“Trying to contain my excitement,” Cervantes said.
Governor Gavin Newsom's office came out with a press release on Tuesday announcing awarding of more than $400 million in grants from the state's Building Forward Library Infrastructure Program. The governor's office's press release mentions Porterville, stating the city lost its library to a fire that killed two firefighters and the $7.2 million grant would go toward the construction of a new library.
The February 18, 2020 fire destroyed the Porterville Public Library and killed Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones.
The new library will be built just south of Olive across from the South County Justice Center. It's estimated the cost of a 40,000-square foot library to be built at the site will be $25 to $30 million. Cervantes said insurance from the library fire covered the cost of an 18,000 square foot facility, which was the size of the library that was destroyed.
The library that was destroyed was built in the early 1950s and was expanded in the 1970s. The city had been reviewing for years before even when the library was destroyed by the fire plans to possibly build a new library. It's also estimated a 40,000-square foot library just really barely meets the need of a community of Porterville's size.
Cervantes said the city will have to provide $3.6 million in matching funds that will also go toward the construction of the library which are required as part of being awarded the $7.2 million grant that. So with the state grant and and the insurance funds, the city has roughly a little more than half the funding that's needed for the construction of the new library. Cervantes said the city continues to look for other funding sources for the construction of the new library.
The funds from the state grant must be used by March, 2026. So Cervantes said the city obviously needs to keep moving forward with the development of the new library. She said she hopes there can be a timeline presented in the next month for the construction of the new library.
She said many in the community have been asking when the new library would be built after the fire destroyed the old library. She added those in the community have continued to ask when the new library would be built even after the temporary library adjacent to Grocery Outlet opened.
Cervantes said it's important “to continue to keep the ball rolling so to speak” when it comes to the development of the new library. She added the community is “waiting desperately” for the new library.
The city applied for the maximum amount it could receive — $10 million — in March. Cervantes said in July the state requested more details when it came to the budget for the construction of the new library the city presented to the state. At the September 6 Porterville City Council meeting, Vice Mayor Kellie Carrillo said the city took that as a good sign.
While the city didn't receive the maximum amount, Cervantes said, “we were beyond grateful to even receive $7.2 million.”