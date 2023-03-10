During their meeting on Tuesday morning, the Tulare County Board of Supervisors may approve an increase to the project cost for a new radio tower on Rocky Hill in Porterville as part of their consent calendar.
The project, titled the Porterville Rocky Hill Radio Tower project on the board's agenda, will upgrade the radio communication system in Porterville as part of American Rescue Plan Act funding to increase public safety.
The request is to increase the project cost by roughly $161,000, for a total not to exceed $911,000. The project will consist of a new 140 foot tower and shelter for radio equipment.
The funding for the project will also cover preparation for bids, installation of the tower and tower supplies, installation of an HVAC system, a backup generator and more.
The communities of Earlimart, Exeter and Tipton also have similar radio tower projects on the board's consent calendar for Tuesday's meeting. All consent calendar items may be approved in one motion.
The Board of Supervisors will also host a public hearing as a request from the county's Resource Management Agency. The public hearing will address an amendment to the general plan in order to change the land use designation of Caldwell Corner in Visalia. The Resource Management Agency is requesting the designation change from "heavy industrial" to "service commercial."
The board will receive a mid-year budget report and will also be asked to adopt the fiscal year 2023-24 budget.
In addition to the items mentioned above, the board will consider adopting and implementing policy for a prayer program during invocation at the meetings. After a previous discussion, it was determined the supervisors could implement a prayer program which rotates through organizations and individuals on a wait list who will pray for the board at the beginning of each meeting. If the board chooses to adopt the prayer program, it would be put into effect 30 days after their meeting on Tuesday.
This meeting of the Tulare County Board of Supervisors is set for Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m. The meeting can be attended in person at the board chambers in Visalia or streamed live via the Tulare County Board of Supervisors YouTube page.