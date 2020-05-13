Using their skills during this pandemic, the Porterville Quilt Club has made and donated hundreds of face masks to Sierra View Medical Center. Some members have also made disposal surgical gowns.
The club has a long history of giving. The club makes more than 200 cradle quilts and provides dolls for needy children every Christmas. The club also makes Little Quilts which are given to children who come to the Crisis Center, patients at the Cancer Center, and the Porterville Coordinating Council.
A recent project is Local Heroes where quilts are given to men and women who have served our country. One of the recipients, who had fought in Vietnam, expressed his thanks. “Your quilt not only warmed my body but also my heart.”
Anyone interested in joining the club is welcomed to a meeting at 10 a.m. on the third Thursday of each month after the pandemic is over.