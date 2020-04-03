The Porterville Pregnancy Resource Center is in need of a building.
The center has been a nonprofit organization for Porterville and surrounding communities for many years. It’s a Christian, nonprofit organization that helps women who are dealing with a crisis pregnancy to know all of their options and abortion isn’t the only option they have.
The center educates those who come there thinking about abortion to learn what it actually is, what it does and what the risks are so they can make an informed decision. The center doesnt’ force anyone not to have an abortion, but the center is also available to anyone who might need someone to talk to afterwards if they still choose to have an abortion.
The center also helps struggling women and men with supplies such as emergency diapers, wipes and baby formula so they can have what they need to care for the children in their care. The center also has a earn while you learn program that helps men and women learn more about parenting and childcare. In the program men and women earn points toward toward clothes and baby items the center has.
All of the services provided by the center are free, confidential and judgment free.
Center co-director Callie Conklin said the center was set to locate into a building provided by a church but since the church is zoned as single residence the center can’t be located there until the church is re-zoned.
The center is reaching out to anyone who has a building in which it can be located after the shelter-at-home guidelines due to the coronavirus are lifted.
The center needs something that’s big enough for a main office/reception area, peer counseling room and a room for fundraiser storage and a copier.
The center doesn’t receive any government funding, so it needs a building that’s as low in rent as possible.
Anyone who’s willing to help can contact Conklin, 789-5199 or cowgirls85@ymail.com.