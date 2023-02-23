The Porterville Police Department is seeking four suspects who are accused of being involved in a carjacking.
At about 9 p.m. Wednesday, Porterville Police officers responded to a report of a carjacking that just occurred in the 100 block of North E Street. The victims advised four young males, approximately in their late teens, brandished two firearms and demanded their vehicle.
PPD stated it's searcing for four Hispanic males. The males were described as having a thin build and being approximately 6 feet tall. The males were said to wear face coverings, two dressed in black hooded sweatshirts, one in a gray hooded sweatshirt, and one in a maroon hooded sweatshirt.
The vehicle stolen was a burgundy 1998 Toyota Camry bearing California License Plate Number 6RSR427 and both rear and front license plates were attached.
Detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. Anyone with any information regarding the case are encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit at (559) 782-7400 or through the departmental Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.