Porterville Police say they were able to break up a chop shop as the result of an investigation into the theft of catalytic converters that lasted several months.
As a result of the investigation information was obtained that led Detectives to a residence located in Lindsay. Detectives from the Tulare County Regional Auto Theft Task Force and an agent from the National Insurance Crime Bureau assisted Porterville Police Detectives with the execution of a search warrant at the residence.
As a result of the operation, 10 catalytic converters that were determined to be stolen were recovered from the residence. Evidence was also located at the residence which indicated Timothy Plunk, 46, and Alex Plunk, 25, were maintaining a chop shop as well as buying and selling stolen catalytic converters. A child was also found at the residence and, due to the conditions at the residence, Child Welfare Services was summoned.
Timothy Plunk and Alex Plunk were booked into the South County Detention Facility on charges of Felony Child Endangerment, Operating a Chop Shop, and Possession of Stolen Catalytic Converters. Both also had outstanding misdemeanor warrants for their arrest.
Jeffery Spears, 43, was also contacted at the residence and was found to have an outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrant. He was also booked into the South County Detention Facility.
The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department, (559) 782-7400.