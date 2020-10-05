Social media has lit up with people wondering what a loud explosion was that happened at about 9 p.m. Sunday night in Porterville.
Those who heard the explosion reported it happened in the vicinity of Porterville Municipal Golf Course. People from all over the Porterville area reported they could hear the explosion.
There was also plenty of speculation of what the loud explosion was, including the explosion could have been caused by illegal fireworks. Others, though, speculated that loud of an explosion couldn't have been caused by fireworks. One person posted they felt the explosion in their soul.
A spokesperson for the Porterville Police Department, though, said the only statement the department could make was the explosion was caused by fireworks.