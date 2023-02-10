Porterville Police Chief Jake Castellow talked about the importance of training at Tuesday's Porterville City Council meeting.
“We always think training is one of the most important things at our department,” Castellow said, “It can save the life of a citizen or officer.”
At Tuesday's meeting Castellow let the council know his department had received Gold Recognition and had been recognized for excellence in policy management and training in 2022. It's the third straight year PPD has received Gold Recognition.
PPD was notified in January it had received the recognition from the department's policy and procedure management company Lexipol, which is the nation's leading provider of policy, training and wellness support for first responders. Gold Recognition is the highest standard presented by Lexipol.
Castellow said it was important to point out the recognition in light of the recent incident in which Selma Police Officer Gozalo Carrasco Jr. was slain.
“In light of the recent incident in Selma with the loss of an officer it's time to reflect back on some of our training and some of our policies and procedures,” Castellow said. “The Porterville Police Department is committed to fair, equitable policing for every member of this community.”
PPD has a Professional Standards and Training Unit comprised of three officers, Sergeant Orlando Ortiz, Corporal Marcial Morales and Officer Jesus Gallardo, who are assigned with making sure the department follows legislative changes, the department's expectations and training requirements. With the assistance of Lexipol, the unit provides PPD officers with the most up-to-date state law enforcement policies along with mental health support.
This is done “to ensure our personnel have the information they need to operate safely and legally,” Castellow said.
Castellow said the training his department has gone three “has been proven very sucessful in the year 2022 and leading into 2023 in some of our incidents” when it comes to deescalation and crisis intervention.
Castellow recognized the work of Ortiz, Morales and Gallardo and also recognized Captain Dominic Barteau in his efforts when it came to training for the department. Ortiz was presented a plaque at Tuesday's council meeting for his efforts.
When it comes to making sure PPD's officers are in compliance with all of the training and procedural guidelines, Castellow said “Orlando does a lot of that for us.”
Ortiz was presented with the plaque “for his dedication and duty to the Professional Standards and Training Unit.”