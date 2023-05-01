Porterville Police is investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning.
Short after 1:30 a.m. Sunday Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North ‘H’ Street after the reporting party found a deceased family member in an apartment.
Officers arrived on scene, located a victim who sustained fatal injuries, and secured the scene. The victim is a 27-year-old Porterville resident. Porterville Police Department Detectives responded to assume control of the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400 or through the departmental Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.