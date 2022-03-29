Porterville Police investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday night.
At approximately 5:45 p.m. Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the area of Pioneer Avenue, west of Highway 65. During their investigation, Officers located two gunshot victims, who were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Detectives responded to the scene to assume the investigation.
There were road closures in the area of Pioneer Avenue and Highway 65, due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Porterville Police Department, (559) 782-7400.