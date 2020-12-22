The Porterville Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday morning.
At about 12:05 a.m. Saturday, Porterville Police Officers responded to the area of Grand Avenue east of Capitola Street, regarding multiple shots being fired and one victim who had been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they located the victim lying in the street suffering from an apparent gunshot. Emergency medical aid was provided and the victim was transported to a local area hospital where he died.
Porterville Police Detectives assumed the investigation, which is currently ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective B. Pinheiro of the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.