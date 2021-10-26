The Porterville Police Department is investigating an attempted murder that occurred on Tuesday morning.
At about 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, Porterville Police Officers received reports of gunshots being fired in the area of Westfield Avenue and Prospect Street. Porterville Police Officers arrived in the area and eventually located an adult male victim who had been shot several times. The victim was transported to Sierra View Medical Center with serious injuries.
As a precaution, Sequoia Middle School, Butterfield Charter High School and Westfield Elementary School were placed on lockdown until investigators could secure the crime scene. Porterville Police Detectives assumed the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call Sergeant Tyson Tashiro or Detective Jacob Stark with the Porterville Police Department, (559) 782-7400.