On Monday, the Porterville Police Department began placing additional officers on patrol looking for drivers who violate the state's hands-free cell phone law.
Additional officers will be on patrol as part of the program through October 12. Under the law, drivers aren't allowed to hold a phone or electronic communications device while driving. This includes talking, texting or using an app.
“Distracted driving is a serious issue, but one that can be easily solved simply by putting the phone down,” Lieutenant Mark Azevedo said. “That text, phone call, email or social media post can wait.”
A driver cell phone violation is subject to a $157 fine for the first offense.
If you have an important phone call or need to program directions, pull over to a safe parking spot. Before driving, either silence your phone or put it somewhere you can’t reach.
The Porterville Police Department will hold additional distracted driving enforcement operations throughout the year.
Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.