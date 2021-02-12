Porterville native and artist Len Dickson is providing the community a look at “the way it was” so to speak through his art.
Dickson, a Porterville High graduate who lived in Porterville from the 1940s through 1960s, has developed his “Porterville Our Memories” series of art pieces. Dickson, who has lived in Eagle Point, Ore., since 2011, depicted six iconic places in Porterville that have been a major part of the community's history.
“Just this year while under the COVID-19 restrictions I began painting scenes from the Porterville I grew up in,” Dickson said. “While posting them on Facebook it became apparent that people liked what they saw, resulting in requests for prints and cards, etc.”
So now Dickson is in the process of finishing the limited prints and has began to take orders as he's now making the prints available to the public. He said a few orders were set to go out this week. An order includes a signed numbered limited print set into a double matt, a certificate of authenticity and a card from Dickson all wrapped and protected with a clear plastic envelope. “The finished product is well done and professionally put together,” Dickson said.
The six pieces of art are:
The Porterville Theater when its grand opening was held more than 70 years ago; Coleman's Walk-Up as it looked in 1965; Gang Sue's Tea Garden; Gray's Chili Dogs; Claubes Pharmacy, which used to be located on Main Street and Putnam; and a piece Dickson said is really popular, the road to Porterville with shows Highway 65 northbound just south of Ducor.
Dickson has offered his original pieces of art as a gift to the family members of those who owned the business. Four of the five families with ties to the businesses have already accepted originals: John Crosier, who has direct ties to Claubes; Vernon Sue of Gang Sue's; Travis Howell, who has ties to the Porter Theater; and Jason Brock, who has ties to Coleman's
Dickson has been working in arts and commercial printing essentially his whole life after returning from Vietnam in 1970. He attended the University of Denver in the mid-1970s to enhance his graphic art skills.
He has technically retired, but still has taught and participated in many art shows since moving to Eagle Point. Among the events his art has been featured has been the Zonta Club's Evening of Wine and Art.
And he's still working on his craft as he's taking virtual lessons from Alex Hillkurtz, an artist in Paris. Dickson said Hillkurtz has become a tremendous influence.
Dickson's speciality is urban landscape with pen, ink and watercolor and it definitely shows in his six art pieces depicting Porterville's history.
Those interested in the prints depicting Porterville's history can email Dickson, lendickson46@gmail.com, message him on his Facebook page or call him, 541-690-5671. Dickson accepts checks and cards through paypal and square. Checks can also be sent to Len Dickson, P.O. Box 1046, Eagle Point, Ore., 97524.