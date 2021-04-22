The California Service Dog Academy in Visalia (www.californiaservicedogacademy.org) presented the Porterville Military Academy with a $5,000 grant on Thursday morning.
The California Service Dog Academy is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising, training and providing Service Dogs to people who legitimately need them. CSDA is a candidate program for Assistance Dogs International and adheres to a high standard of training for both dogs and handlers. CSDA is dedicated to using positive reinforcement training methods with dogs. Porterville Fire Chief Dave LaPere, who serves on the PMA advisory board, played a key role in connecting the CSDA with PMA. CSDA Executive Director Matthew Corso mentioned one of the reasons for the grant is PMA's mission of helping to create responsible leaders for tomorrow.