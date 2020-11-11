“Leaders forged here.”
It is the first thing you see when entering the Porterville Military Academy office, and it’s the main thing you will remember when you leave the campus.
The school’s motto, which is a part of the school’s crest and featured all over campus, hits directly at what PMA aims to do for its students and community — forging the next generation of leaders.
“The forging process is a long and drawn-out process, but once it’s done, the end product is very good,” 11th grader and ASB president, C/Officer Candidate Elijah Mauck, said. “So at Porterville Military Academy, we are forging new leaders. Throughout the time that cadets come to our school, whether that’s in seventh grade or they come here in ninth grade, throughout their time here at PMA, we’re forging them, and we’re making them into strong leaders that are going to lead our nation, our community, in the future.”
Leadership as the school’s theme was the idea from the beginning for PMA. With the help of military aspects and structure, cadets get daily, real-world leadership experiences, principal Doug Ihmels said.
“A lot of schools have leadership opportunities, but the theme of leadership is kind of unique to us. And it seemed to be the natural thing to inspire kids,” Ihmels said. “We talk about, you don’t have to be the leader at the top, but you can lead yourself, you can lead your family, you can lead your group. Kind of trying to inspire them to be their best self. So around that, we’ve packed strong character and the four pillars, and it seems to be working.”
The school’s four pillars are Leadership by Example, Academic Excellence, Civic Responsibility, and Physical Fitness and Personal Well Being.
Having civic responsibility as a pillar means cadets take what they’ve learned, and are learning, out into their communities and use it to be leaders as members of the community, as well as in the classroom or their clubs.
“It gives them a chance to go out and be in charge of something or be actively involved in something,” Ihmels said. “I think it’s kind of a natural thing that we overlook with kids, is that they do want to support their communities and they want to be involved in the solutions in their communities. It’s something that the cadets have really enjoyed doing. But it also gives them a chance to practice their leadership skills. It gives them the understanding that they’re involved with something that’s bigger than themselves.”
Junior C/Capt. Ashley Santizo is the vice president of the school’s Interact Club and loves to do her part as a member of the community.
“My school, ever since we opened our doors (in) 2018, we’ve been so involved in community service,” she said. “Since the community has given PMA so much, we wanted to give back. … Personally, I love community service. I love to know everyone in the community.”
One experience that taught Santizo a lot about the importance of community service was working at the Iris Festival.
“I know that’s a big part of our community cause a whole bunch of people go and support one another,” she said. “What I learned from there is our community has to be a collaboration for it to work, and that hard work always pays off. When I went, I learned about different types of businesses, and I got the opportunity to help out each and every one of them.”
At PMA, students are taught to be leaders, community, and the best versions of themselves. It’s a challenge ASB vice president, C/1st LT Anthony Gonzales, encourages others to accept.
“I would tell (a prospective student) if they want a challenge, they should come to PMA,” Gonzales, a junior, said. “If they want a challenge to, for one, better themselves and learn how to lead others, (come). And also, if they want to become successful and get more life skills and more knowledgeable on life, they should come to PMA.”
Ihmels said one of the biggest things he’d like prospective parents to know about sending their children to PMA is that it’s not a boot camp. The school is not here to fix children, but rather to inspire them.
“So just making sure they’re coming for the right reasons,” he said. “It’s a rigorous academic environment. And the discipline, and the expectations, as far as character, are strong. And so, if you’re looking to be challenged, this is the place to be challenged.
“We’re not going to overwhelm you because we have a lot of support for the kids as well and all the different personal things that they might be going through. But we want them to step it up. To shoot for a higher goal than maybe some of the other kids at other places may have.”
In only its third year, PMA cadets are already establishing themselves as mature, confident youths with good character within the community. And as they continue their education, these cadets will one day fill the demands of a world that needs more people like them, people who are leaders.
“Our society needs great leaders of good character on all levels,” Ihmels said. “We need them in the military, of course. But we need them in government. We need them in school members. We need them in businesses. Across the board, leadership is something that — good leaders are hard to find. And so we’re trying to help address that.”