A Porterville man accused of inflicting corporal injury on a child has been arrested.
Andrew Taylor, 30, was arrested.
At about 5 p.m. December 26, Porterville Police Officers received a report of suspected child abuse. Officers learned a four year-old child had sustained numerous visible bruises to his face and torso.
The injuries weren't life-threatening. Officers conducted further review and learned the child was under the care of Taylor when the injuries occurred.
Porterville Police Department General Investigations Unit Detectives assumed the investigation.Detectives subsequently located evidence indicating Taylor inflicted the injuries to the child.
On Wednesday, Detectives executed a search warrant regarding the incident in the 200 Block of South Villa Street in Porterville. During service of the search warrant, Detectives found items that were believed to have been used to inflict physical injury upon the child.
Taylor was later contacted and taken into custody without incident. Taylor was booked into the South County Detention Facility for Infliction of Corporal Injury upon a Child. He's being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
The investigation into this matter is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Erika Valdez at (559) 782-7400.