On Tuesday at the South County Justice Center in Porterville, the court sentenced Dale Watson, 55 of Porterville, to 43 years-to-life in prison for the murder of 18-year-old Dynasty Alexander.
On the morning of March 3, 2019, Watson picked up the victim outside a Tulare apartment complex “to go to the store.” Security footage from the apartment complex recorded Watson’s truck as it departed with the victim.
At 5:23 p.m. that same day, law enforcement officers were called out to the discovery of the victim’s body on a dirt driveway at the 19700 block of Hosfield Dr. south of Elk Bayou Park. The victim had sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the upper torso.
Deputies used the recorded footage from the apartment complex to identify Watson. Witness accounts saw Watson’s truck in the area in which the victim’s body was found. Deputies arrested Watson two days after the crime.
On April 22, a jury convicted Watson of second-degree murder with the special allegation of intentional discharge of a firearm causing death, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and felon in possession of ammunition. Watson possessed a prior felony conviction for vandalism in 2018.
The case was prosecuted by Supervising Deputy District Attorney Cindy Underwood and was investigated by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.