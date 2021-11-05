On Thursday in Department 17 of the South County Justice Center in Porterville, a jury convicted Dylan Snow, 26, of felony corporal injury to a spouse or girlfriend with the special allegation that the act caused great bodily injury.
On September 25, 2019, Snow was invited over to the female victim’s apartment. While at the apartment, an argument began between the two.
The argument moved into her bedroom, where Snow became aggressive and began pushing her. She tried to leave, but Snow followed after her into the hallway, where he slapped her in the face.
Snow continued to push and punch her as the two moved throughout the apartment. A neighbor who was out walking her dog heard the screaming and fighting.
As she investigated the noise, she observed the victim on her hands and knees, crawling out the front door, screaming for help and bleeding from a 3-inch laceration to her head. The neighbor observed Snow standing over the victim, pulling on her and her hair, trying to drag her back inside.
She heard him telling her to “shut up” and “come inside.” The neighbor shouted at Snow to stop, and she pulled out her phone to call 911.
As the neighbor was on the phone with 911, Snow fled the scene. Porterville Police Department officers apprehended him a short time later.
Sentencing is scheduled for January 13, 2022, where Snow faces up to 9 years in state prison. The case was prosecuted by deputy district attorney Victoria Frazer and was investigated by the Porterville Police Department.