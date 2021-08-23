A suspect has been arrested for attempted murder.
John Russell, 49 of Porterville, has been arrested.
On Sunday shortly before 3 p.m., Porterville Police Officers responded to a residence located in the 400 block of West Morton Avenue for a report of two men fighting.
Inside the residence, Officers located a confidential victim who was suffering from stab wounds to his torso and face. Officers learned the confidential victim and John Russell became involved in an argument that turned into a physical altercation. As a result of the altercation, the confidential victim sustained stab wounds which are believed to have been inflicted by the suspect, Russell.
Russell had already fled the residence on foot prior to the arrival of Officers, but was located a short distance away and arrested without incident. Detectives with the Porterville Police Department were called out to the scene and assumed the investigation.
The confidential victim was transported to Kaweah Delta Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and is expected to recover. Russell was booked at the Tulare County Jail for attempted murder and is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.
The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.